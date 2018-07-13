Richie Smallwood commits to Blackburn after signing two-year contract
By Matthew Treadwell
Last Updated: 13/07/18 5:36pm
Blackburn midfielder Richie Smallwood has signed a new two-year contract to keep him at the club until June 2020.
Smallwood played 52 times for Rovers in 2017/18 after joining on a free transfer from Rotherham last summer.
The 27-year-old joins Danny Graham, Craig Conway, Darragh Lenihan and Derrick Williams in committing his future to the club.
"It took a bit longer than what I thought it would, but I'm really pleased to get it signed," Smallwood told iFollow Rovers.
"It was an easy decision and there wasn't really a time where I had to think about it. It was about when I was going to sign, not if.
"It's been unbelievable here and everything's gone to plan for me personally and us as a team.
"We had a great season and it was as I expected because I knew the quality we had in the squad and I knew we could get out of the division.
"Everyone played their part, the manager, staff and players, and as a collective group we got the job done."