Richie Smallwood commits to Blackburn after signing two-year contract

Richie Smallwood joined Blackburn from Rotherham last summer

Blackburn midfielder Richie Smallwood has signed a new two-year contract to keep him at the club until June 2020.

Smallwood played 52 times for Rovers in 2017/18 after joining on a free transfer from Rotherham last summer.

The 27-year-old joins Danny Graham, Craig Conway, Darragh Lenihan and Derrick Williams in committing his future to the club.

"It took a bit longer than what I thought it would, but I'm really pleased to get it signed," Smallwood told iFollow Rovers.

"It was an easy decision and there wasn't really a time where I had to think about it. It was about when I was going to sign, not if.

"It's been unbelievable here and everything's gone to plan for me personally and us as a team.

"We had a great season and it was as I expected because I knew the quality we had in the squad and I knew we could get out of the division.

"Everyone played their part, the manager, staff and players, and as a collective group we got the job done."