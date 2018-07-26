Chelsea's Kasey Palmer to join Blackburn on loan

Kasey Palmer will spend the first half of the season at Ewood Park

Chelsea midfielder Kasey Palmer will join Blackburn Rovers on loan until the end of the year, Sky Sports News understands.

The deal for the 21-year-old looks set to be completed early next week.

It originally looked as though Palmer would be returning to Derby County, where he spent the second half of last season on loan.

A move to Pride Park would have seen the Chelsea youngster link up with Blues legend Frank Lampard, who is cutting his managerial teeth at Derby.

Instead, he will be moving to Ewood Park to become part of Tony Mowbray's Blackburn squad in their first season back in the Championship.

Palmer has experienced success in the second division before, having been part of the Huddersfield Town side that won the play-offs in the 2016/17 season.