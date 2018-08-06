Adam Armstrong completes Blackburn move from Newcastle

Blackburn have completed the permanent signing of Adam Armstrong

Blackburn have completed the permanent signing of striker Adam Armstrong from Newcastle.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Ewood Park, and has now made the switch after the two clubs agreed a deal.

Armstrong is set to cost newly promoted Blackburn £1.75m, but the fee could rise to £3m with add-ons, Sky Sports News understands.

The striker scored three goals in 23 appearances for Bolton during a loan spell in the first half of last season before joining Tony Mowbray's side on a temporary basis in January.

He scored nine times in 21 matches as Blackburn sealed promotion back to the Sky Bet Championship at the first attempt.

Armstrong made his Newcastle debut in March 2014 and went on to make 17 appearances for his hometown club.