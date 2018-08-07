Hibernian's John McGinn in transfer talks with Aston Villa

John McGinn has been the subject of three Celtic bids this transfer window.

Hibernian midfielder John McGinn has arrived at Aston Villa's training ground for talks about a possible move to the club, Sky Sports News understands.

No fee has yet been agreed between the two clubs.

Shortlisted for PFA Scotland Player of the Year last season, McGinn has also been the subject of three bids from Scottish champions Celtic - all turned down by Hibs.

Celtic remain in the frame to sign McGinn, but it is thought that the player and club would prefer a move to the English Championship than to SPL rivals.

As part of any deal, McGinn's former club St Mirren will receive a third of the transfer money thanks to a sell-on clause.

St Mirren manager Alan Stubbs signed McGinn for Hibernian in 2015 while in charge at Easter Road, and looks set to benefit from that clause.

McGinn, who helped Hibs end their 114-year wait for a trophy in 2016, lifting the Scottish Cup, and then winning the Scottish Championship the following season, has one year left on his current deal.