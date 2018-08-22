Aston Villa Villa close on Lille winger Anwar El Ghazi

Aston Villa are on the verge of signing Lille winger Anwar El Ghazi, according to Sky sources.

The 23-year-old, who started 19 Ligue 1 games last term, is considered surplus to requirements by the French club.

Villa and Leeds have both been linked with a move for the player but it appears the former are set to win the race to sign him.

It has been suggested that a loan move will be agreed with a view to a permanent deal, potentially as early as January.

El-Ghazi is a Holland international and made his name as a youngster at Ajax before his move to Lille in 2016.