Kenedy joins Newcastle on season-long loan from Chelsea

Kenedy has joined Rafa Benitez's Newcastle for the 2018/19 season

Newcastle have confirmed the signing of Kenedy from Chelsea on a season-long loan.

Sky Sports News reported on Tuesday that the winger had completed a medical at St James' Park and re-joins the Magpies having signed a temporary deal at the club in January.

The Brazilian scored two goals in 13 appearances to help Rafa Benitez's side retain their place in the Premier League.

Kenedy has now officially returned to Newcastle United on loan until the end of the 2018/19 season! 🙌🏽 #NUFC pic.twitter.com/zScbA3nc4z — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 12, 2018

Newcastle have confirmed that Kenedy is in Ireland with the squad and will join training on Thursday.

Benitez said: "I'm really pleased to have Kenedy back with us. I'm sure every fan will be happy with this signing.

"Hopefully he can keep playing at the same level that he reached with us last season. I wish him all the best for his time here."

Kenedy returns to Newcastle after spending the second half of last season at the club

Kenedy added: "I am so happy with this interest from Rafa Benitez, that he came back for me. I want to keep it going, the work that I did here before, for the new season.

"I have received many, many messages on social media from the fans. They made me feel appreciated, so I wanted to come here in this new season and give everything on the pitch."

The 22-year-old becomes the club's third signing of the summer, after goalkeeper Martin Dubravka and midfielder Ki Sung-yueng joined the club.