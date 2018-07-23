Chancel Mbemba completes move from Newcastle to FC Porto

Chancel Mbemba spent three years at Newcastle

Defender Chancel Mbemba has completed a permanent move from Newcastle United to FC Porto.

The DR Congo international leaves St. James' Park after three seasons for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old made 59 appearances for Newcastle, scoring once, after joining from Anderlecht in July 2015 but was limited to 11 in all competitions last season.

Manager Rafael Benitez has admitted the club must "wheel and deal" in this summer's transfer market to raise funds for new players.

Benitez told Sky Sports News last week: "We have to wheel and deal. That is the way for us. And then we try to continue doing the right things.

"We are trying to sign a characteristic of players, it's not just names, big names, because they will be too expensive for us, but we are trying to sign players that can do a job for the team.

"As soon as the price goes a little bit higher, I know that we cannot buy them, so we have to be realistic with our budget, and then maybe sell some players and buy some players."

The Magpies have made three signings so far this summer - Ki Sung-yueng on a free from Swansea, Kenedy on loan from Chelsea, and Martin Dubravka from Sparta Prague for £4m.

Newcastle are scheduled to face Porto in a preseason friendly at the Estadio do Dragao on Saturday.