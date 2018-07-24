MP urges Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley to back Rafael Benitez

An MP has launched a Parliamentary petition calling on Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley to invest in the club.

Chi Onwurah, Labour MP for Newcastle Central and a lifelong Magpies fan, is raising the issue of the Sports Direct tycoon's stewardship of the Premier League side which she perceives to be failing manager Rafa Benitez.

Her action follows a separate fan-led online petition titled If Rafa Goes I Go where supporters threaten to withdraw from the club if Benitez is not satisfactorily backed by the owner.

Ms Onwurah told the Evening Chronicle: "A petition needs to have a certain wording in order to be presented to Parliament.

"That meant I could not bring the Rafa petition directly to Parliament, so I put together a petition of my own to ensure that the issue was raised in the House of Commons.

"It's a way of bringing the concerns of fans directly to Parliament."

The petition outlines the important impact Newcastle United has on the surrounding region and calls for greater financial backing from Ashley.

It states: "Football is an integral part of Newcastle upon Tyne's social, economic and cultural wellbeing... fans of Newcastle United are heavily invested both financially and emotionally in the success of the team.

"The current manager Rafa Benitez needs the support of both fans and the club's owner... this support should include investment in players, training facilities and community engagement."

Benitez is yet to commit to the club further than the end of his contract which is up next year.

The Spaniard guided Newcastle to Premier League safety on a tight budget last season and supporters fear he could leave next summer if he does not receive funds to improve his squad.

The MP was expected to hand in the petition, which has been backed by other North East MPs, on Tuesday evening.

Newcastle United declined to comment on this story.