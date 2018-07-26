Newcastle agree deal for Mainz striker Yoshinori Muto
Fabian Schar completes medical at Newcastle, according to Sky sources
Newcastle have agreed a deal with Mainz to sign striker Yoshinori Muto for £9.5m, Sky sources understand.
The 25-year-old Japan international is travelling to Newcastle from Tokyo after they agreed a deal with Mainz, subject to him gaining a work permit.
Muto played for Japan at this summer's World Cup, with his sole appearance in Russia coming during the 1-0 defeat to Poland in Group H.
He has scored 20 Bundesliga goals in 66 appearances since joining Mainz from FC Tokyo in 2015.
Meanwhile, Fabian Schar has completed his medical at Newcastle and is expected to finalise his move on Thursday, according to Sky sources.
Sky Sports News understands Newcastle activated his £3m release clause at Deportivo La Coruna on Wednesday.
