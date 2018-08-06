Salomon Rondon completes Newcastle loan move from West Brom

Salomon Rondon has joined Newcastle on loan

Newcastle have completed the season-long loan signing of Salomon Rondon from West Brom.

The deal sees Dwight Gayle move in the opposite direction to spend the season on loan with the Baggies in the Championship.

Rondon, 28, scored seven Premier League goals last season as West Brom dropped out of the top-flight.

Newcastle claim Rondon was manager Rafa Benitez's number one transfer target this summer and have handed him the number nine shirt, previously worn by Gayle, as well as Alan Shearer, Les Ferdinand and Andy Cole.

Dwight Gayle moves to West Brom on loan as part of a swap deal

Speaking about the move, Rondon said: "It's an honour to be here and I'm excited to get started with my team-mates.

"The clubs were talking for a long time and now I'm focused on the season to help my team-mates to get the points to do well this season.

"It's one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League and I knew about the interest of the gaffer, so I'm happy to be here."

So excited to have joined @NUFC!! ⚫⚪ Can't wait to play in this historic shirt! 👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/oAIxDekmdA — Salomón Rondón (@salorondon23) August 6, 2018

Benítez added: "I am delighted to sign Salomon. When we were looking for options up front, we knew how important experience would be. Salomon has been in the Premier League for a while and he knows how demanding it is.

"He, together with Yoshinori Muto, will give us different options and will improve the competition between the strikers, which is always positive for the team."