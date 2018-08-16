Newcastle's Henri Saivet to complete loan move to Bursaspor

Henri Saivet made just five Premier League appearances for Newcastle

Newcastle midfielder Henri Saivet will complete a season-long loan to Bursaspor.

The Senegal midfielder will train with his new team-mates after having his medical on Thursday morning.

Saivet spent the second half of last season on loan at fellow Turkish side Sivasspor.

The 27-year-old, who has made just five Premier League appearances for Newcastle, still has three years left on his contract.

Saivet joined Newcastle in January 2016 for £5m and made his debut in a 2-1 win over West Ham but featured just three times more tthat season before being offloaded to Saint-Étienne on loan for the 2016/17 season.

He stayed at the club at the start of last season and scored his only league goal in a 3-2 win against West Ham in December.