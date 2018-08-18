Salomon Rondon reveals desire to stay at Newcastle United beyond loan spell

Salomon Rondon hopes his stay at Newcastle will be a long-term one

Salomon Rondon would love to make his loan move to Newcastle permanent and says it is a pleasure to be working under Rafael Benitez.

Rondon's protracted move to the north east was confirmed a couple of days before the summer deadline, with West Brom taking Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle in a loan swap.

The Venezuela striker made his debut off the bench in the 2-1 home defeat against Tottenham on the opening day of the season and, with his fitness levels improving, could start against Cardiff in Saturday's Sky Live match.

But Rondon is already looking further down the line at a long-term St James' Park future.

He said: "Moving here permanently is my personal target. And the only way to do that of course is to score goals train really, really hard to hold on to my place.

"I first heard of the interest two months ago but negotiations were difficult.

"I was just waiting. When I gave the answer that I wanted to come here, I was expecting it to happen but it was difficult.

"I remember the first call from Rafa [I couldn't believe it]. 'Hello, this is who?!". He told me they were interested in me and would I like to come. Of course! It was a pleasure.

"I obviously know a lot about Rafa in the football world. It is a pleasure to work with him, to see his tactics, his ideas.

"I feel lucky. Of course. The situation when West Brom went down was difficult and I am just really grateful to be back in the Premier League again.

"I know all about the amazing South American players who have been here - (Nobby) Solano, Jonas Gutierrez, how really well they did here. In my career, I have played in different leagues with different players and I know this is the biggest move of my career. That is why I want to stay here permanently."

