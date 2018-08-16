Paul Merson's Premier League predictions: Cardiff v Newcastle, Man City v Huddersfield, Brighton v Man Utd

After a fascinating opening weekend, the Premier League is back and so too is Paul Merson with his week two predictions.

The weekend begins with Neil Warnock and Rafa Benitez renewing their rivalry as Cardiff host Newcastle in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off, live on Sky Sports.

Renault Super Sunday sees both Manchester clubs in action with defending champions City welcoming Huddersfield to the Etihad Stadium before United take on Brighton at the Amex.

Meanwhile, Selhurst Park is sure to be rocking when Crystal Palace face Liverpool in the first Monday Night Football of the campaign.

Here's how Merson sees the weekend's fixtures going, with Chelsea taking on Arsenal in the Saturday teatime game...

Cardiff v Newcastle (Saturday from 11.30am on Sky Sports Premier League)

This is a massive football match, even so early in the season. Cardiff failed to score at Bournemouth, who let in goals for fun, but I think this will be a hard game for Newcastle.

Newcastle lost at home to Tottenham and they need to make sure they don't lose this one, too.

PAUL PREDICTS: 1-1 (9/2 with Sky Bet)

Man City v Huddersfield (Super Sunday from 12.30pm on Sky Sports Premier League)

Kevin De Bruyne's absence won't be felt against Huddersfield, based on Paul Merson's prediction

City have hit the ground running and Huddersfield got slaughtered by Chelsea, they were well beaten at home. This is a different kettle of fish again, I just don't see how they can contain them.

Kevin de Bruyne is a massive miss for City, of course, but they'll still have too much for Huddersfield.

PAUL PREDICTS: 5-0 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Brighton v Man Utd (Super Sunday from 3.30pm on Sky Sports Premier League)

Brighton were probably the most disappointing team of the opening weekend if you look at the result and the way they played. But they lift their game against teams like Man Utd.

This is a difficult game but, if they go out to win, I'll go for United.

PAUL PREDICTS: 1-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Crystal Palace v Liverpool (Monday Night Football from 7pm on Sky Sports Premier League)

Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita were on form as Liverpool beat West Ham last weekend

What a game! This is a good game, Selhurst Park is a hard place to go, Palace won at Fulham but Liverpool were irresistible against West Ham.

This is a big game for Liverpool, Man City will have already won and you've got to win these games if you're going to win the Premier League. I think this is a difficult game for them but I'll just go with Liverpool.

PAUL PREDICTS: 1-2 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Everton v Southampton (Saturday 3pm)

Everton did all right the other day at Wolves with 10 men, they played well. Southampton struggled at home to Burnley, I'll go 1-0 to Everton.

I think it'll be buzzing at Goodison Park: first home game of the season, new signings and a good result at Wolves. It'll depend how many of the new players are involved but if Richarlison is fit, I think Everton will win.

PAUL PREDICTS: 1-0 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Leicester v Wolves (Saturday 3pm)

Wolves fought back for a point against Everton but can they go one better at Leicester?

Wolves were patient against Everton, passing it around nicely without going anywhere but they got the point in the end.

This will be a different game, Leicester will look to catch them on the counter-attack. I'll go with 2-1 to Leicester.

PAUL PREDICTS 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Tottenham v Fulham (Saturday 3pm)

Fulham had a bit of a 'welcome to the Premier League' last weekend. They'll be a little bit concerned after coming up, spending a lot of money but they just didn't put their chances away and Palace did, that's the difference between the two leagues. The Premier League is ruthless.

Harry Kane will be aiming to end his August goal drought against Fulham

You don't want to get off to a start of played two, lost two because you're behind the eight ball straight away. I think Tottenham will win this one but I still think Fulham will be all right.

PAUL PREDICTS: 3-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

West Ham v Bournemouth (Saturday 3pm)

I watched Bournemouth last week and they weren't very good. I know they won but it wasn't the Bournemouth we're used to seeing, pinging the ball around and playing with a lot of pace.

West Ham were all over the place at Anfield but they're not going to come up against Liverpool every week, I'll go for them to win.

PAUL PREDICTS: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Chelsea v Arsenal (Saturday 5.30pm)

Chelsea will have too much for Arsenal at Stamford Bridge, says Merson

Chelsea had a great result and Arsenal's was disappointing. I say disappointing but I don't know what everybody was expecting? That a new manager was going to come in and they'd wipe the floor with Man City?

I'll go with Chelsea, 2-1, I think they'll just have too much for Arsenal.

PAUL PREDICTS: 2-1 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Burnley v Watford (Sunday 1.30pm)

Watford had a great result last weekend and Burnley did well, too. It depends what happens on Thursday with Burnley but they're always a difficult side to beat.

Sean Dyche's must play a Europa League qualifer before they host Watford

I think being in Europe will affect Burnley, they've not got the biggest squad in the world to be travelling and then playing on a Sunday. If you fight to get into Europe then you want to go through, even if some clubs will think they don't need it. It will affect them as the season goes on, no doubt about that, but I think they'll win this one.

PAUL PREDICTS: 1-0 (9/2 with Sky Bet)