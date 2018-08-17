Burnley v Watford preview: Clarets look to build on Europa League win

Burnley secured victory in the Europa League on Thursday

Sean Dyche is confident Burnley will avoid a Europa League hangover when they face Watford on Sunday.

The Clarets started their season on July 26 and needed extra-time to beat Istanbul Basaksehir 1-0 in their third-qualifying-round clash on Thursday.

While they managed to pick up a point in a goalless draw at Southampton last weekend, the Clarets are winless in their last six Premier League games.

However, Burnley boss Dyche does not expect his side to struggle with the quick turnaround from the Europa League when they face Watford.

"The fitness here is unbelievable. The players' mental and physical fitness is absolutely fantastic, so they will be ready for Sunday," Dyche said.

"Statistically, it has been very high since I have been here, [even more so] once I got my own group in the first summer. And if you then add in a bit more know-how, a bit more individual awareness and team awareness of what it means to be in the Premier League, then that bodes well."

Watford, meanwhile, were 2-0 winners against Brighton on the opening day.

However, they have failed to score in any of their seven away Premier League games under Javi Gracia and are winless in their last 12 Premier League away games.

Team news

Dyche is expected to make several changes after his side's Europa League exertions but Robbie Brady, Steven Defour, Nick Pope and Tom Heaton remain on the injured list.

Matej Vydra is also unlikely to be involved. The £11m signing is short of match fitness after a disrupted pre-season

at Derby and is not yet considered ready for first-team action.

Joe Hart is set to continue in goal for Burnley

Opta stats

Burnley have won three of their four Premier League meetings with Watford (L1), including both matches last season.

Watford haven't won any of their last 10 away league games against Burnley (D4 L6), failing to score in the last three. Their last win at Turf Moor was back in April 2004 (3-2).

Watford haven't scored in their last 349 minutes of league football at Turf Moor against Burnley since a Nathaniel Chalobah goal in the 11th minute of their 1-1 draw in the Championship in December 2012.

Burnley are winless in their last six Premier League games (D3 L3), following a run of five wins in a row in March and April last season. o At home, Burnley have kept just one clean sheet in their last 10 Premier League games (W2 D3 L5) - a 0-0 draw with Brighton in April.

Watford have failed to score in their last eight away Premier League games, since a 1-3 defeat at Man City in January. Only Crystal Palace (10) and West Ham (9) have ever had longer goalless runs away from home in the competition.

Watford's Roberto Pereyra has scored five goals in his last seven Premier League games, though all of these have come at Vicarage Road.

Merson's prediction

Watford had a great result last weekend and Burnley did well, too. It depends what happens on Thursday with Burnley but they're always a difficult side to beat.

I think being in Europe will affect Burnley, they've not got the biggest squad in the world to be travelling and then playing on a Sunday. If you fight to get into Europe then you want to go through, even if some clubs will think they don't need it. It will affect them as the season goes on, no doubt about that, but I think they'll win this one.

PAUL PREDICTS: 1-0 (9/2 with Sky Bet)