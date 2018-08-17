Brighton v Manchester United preview: Paul Pogba named captain

Paul Pogba will captain Manchester United again when they face Brighton on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

The midfielder wore the armband for the opening win over Leicester last Friday and scored from the penalty spot.

However, he made comments after the game that hinted at tensions at Old Trafford, although Manchester United have described reports that Jose Mourinho and Pogba had a big bust-up as "absolute nonsense".

Asked on Friday about Pogba, Mourinho said: "I want him to play well, I want him to play for the team, the fans, and that is what it is.

"He's working extremely well here, but I have to say in his defence that write what you want about him, write what you want about me, please don't say lies.

"Please don't put him in a situation where people can think he's not a polite, educated guy, which he is...The truth is we are together for two years and I've never been so happy with him as I am now."

Brighton beat United 1-0 at the Amex Stadium last season to secure their top-flight status.

However, they were beaten 2-0 at Watford on the opening day and manager Chris Hughton is seeking a response.

"We were very disappointed with the performance last week," he said. "We can win or lose anywhere, particularly away from home, and we didn't expect a comfortable game. If you lose in a manner you can accept, that's okay, but the performance was not at a level we expected.

"I need to make decisions on the changes I need to make. It's a bad start for us. We need a reaction."

Team news

Brighton captain Bruno will miss out with a hamstring problem. The Spanish defender was forced off in last weekend's 2-0 defeat at Watford but is expected to resume training next week, with Hughton admitting the injury is "nowhere near as bad as we probably thought".

Former Valencia right-back Martin Montoya could make his debut and fill in but new signing Florin Andone (groin) and winger Jose Izquierdo (knee) will also be out due to ongoing injuries.

Pogba will captain the Manchester United side again and Mourinho has no fresh worries to contend with.

Nemanja Matic and Antonio Valencia returned to training on Thursday but are not yet fit for selection.

Ander Herrera, Sergio Romero, Marcos Rojo and Diogo Dalot remain out, but those late back from the World Cup

are closing in on full fitness.

Opta stats

Brighton have won their last two home league games against Manchester United, with these games being spaced almost 36 years apart (1-0 in November 1982, 1-0 in May 2018).

Brighton were unbeaten in their four home Premier League games played on a Sunday last season (W2 D2). Meanwhile, Man Utd have lost four of their last five away league games played on Sunday (W1).

Manchester United failed to score in their last two away league games of 2017-18, including a 0-1 loss at Brighton. They last went three without a goal on the road in the Premier League in April 2005.

Brighton have lost their last three Premier League matches. They last lost four in a row in the top flight between May 1983 and August 2017.

Man Utd's French midfielder Paul Pogba scored United's first Premier League goal this season, a penalty against Leicester - Pogba has been involved in 26 league goals (12 goals, 14 assists) under Jose Mourinho, more than any other Man Utd player.

Brighton's Pascal Gross has had a hand in six goals in his last seven Premier League games at the Amex Stadium (3 goals, 3 assists).

Romelu Lukaku has scored against 17 of the current 20 Premier League sides - Brighton are one of the three he's yet to score against (along with Cardiff and Wolves).

Merson's prediction

Brighton were probably the most disappointing team of the opening weekend if you look at the result and the way they played. But they lift their game against teams like Man Utd.

This is a difficult game but, if they go out to win, I'll go for United.

PAUL PREDICTS: 1-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Betting

Manchester United travel to the AMEX Stadium as Sky Bet's 3/4 favourites, while the hosts are 17/4 to land a surprise victory and 12/5 to share the spoils. Glenn Murray heads the Seagulls' side of the goalscorer market as he is 11/2 to score first, whereas Romelu Lukaku is 7/2 favourite to score the first goal of the afternoon.