Manchester City v Huddersfield preview: Kevin De Bruyne injured

Manchester City start life without injured midfielder Kevin De Bruyne when they face Huddersfield on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

De Bruyne is expected to be out for around three months after suffering a lateral collateral ligament lesion in his knee in training on Wednesday.

He only came off the bench last weekend as City started the defence of their Premier League title with a 2-0 win at Arsenal.

Le Tiss: Perfect time for Foden

Huddersfield were beaten 3-0 by Chelsea in their opening game, but they did cause City problems last season.

Raheem Sterling scored a late winner to give City a 2-1 win at the John Smith's Stadium while the Terriers held on for a 0-0 draw at the Etihad Stadium in May.

Man City vs Huddsf'ld Live on

Huddersfield manager David Wagner hopes his side can make the champions "uncomfortable" when they meet on Sunday.

"You like to test yourselves against the best, Manchester City are the best, and we will try and make it an uncomfortable afternoon for them.

1:01 Physiotherapist Dr Ben Wilde believes Kevin De Bruyne could recover from his knee injury sooner than expected Physiotherapist Dr Ben Wilde believes Kevin De Bruyne could recover from his knee injury sooner than expected

"You have to be, more than ever, focused on yourself instead of your opponent. You have to prepare every player as much as you can and be tight in your game plan. We have the experience that in these games, you can get results and we will fight for the chance.

"We have to be at our best. We have to be brave too and trust our abilities and our skills."

Team news

Huddersfield will be without defender Mathias Jorgensen after he suffered an injury in training while Jonathan Hogg faces a late fitness test.

Danny Williams and Erik Durm are not yet ready to return while Ben Hamer looks set to continue in goal.

Man City team news to follow

Mathias Jorgensen misses out for Huddersfield

Opta stats

Man City's last home league win against Huddersfield - and the last time they scored at home against them - was in a second division match in November 1987. It finished 10-1 to the Citizens, with three different players scoring hat-tricks (Paul Stewart, David White and Tony Adcock).

Thanks to their 0-0 draw at the Etihad in May, Huddersfield were the only side to stop Pep Guardiola's Man City scoring at home in the Premier League last season.

Man City have failed to find the net in their last four home league meetings with Huddersfield. They've never gone five consecutive home league games without a goal vs a single opponent in their history.

Man City fired in just seven shots on target across their two Premier League games against Huddersfield last season, fewer than against any other side during the 2017-18 season.

Huddersfield have failed to score in eight of their last 11 Premier League games, netting just once in each of the other three.

Steve Mounie has scored 33% of Huddersfield's Premier League away goals (4/12).

Manchester City's all-time record goalscorer Sergio Aguero has scored 11 goals in his last seven Premier League games at the Etihad stadium. David Silva's next Premier League appearance will be his 250th for Man City - the Spaniard has scored 48 goals, and provided more assists than any other player in the competition since his debut (75).

2:45 Highlights: Arsenal 0-2 Man City Highlights: Arsenal 0-2 Man City

Merson's prediction

City have hit the ground running and Huddersfield got slaughtered by Chelsea, they were well beaten at home. This is a different kettle of fish again, I just don't see how they can contain them.

Kevin de Bruyne is a massive miss for City, of course, but they'll still have too much for Huddersfield.

PAUL PREDICTS: 5-0 (9/1 with Sky Bet)