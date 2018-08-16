Phil Foden's opportunity in Kevin De Bruyne's absence excites Matt Le Tissier

Will Phil Foden take advantage of Kevin De Bruyne's absence?

Matt Le Tissier is hopeful that Kevin De Bruyne's injury will provide a platform for Phil Foden to flourish for Manchester City.

Sources close to De Bruyne say the Belgium international is expected to miss between two and four months as he undergoes tests to reveal the extent of a knee injury sustained in training on Wednesday.

Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva were handed starts for City's opening 2-0 win at Arsenal, but Le Tiss expects additional chances to come Foden's way, starting with Super Sunday's visit of Huddersfield.

The former England international told Sky Sports: "He [Foden] might not be the first choice to take De Bruyne's position in the big games but it will certainly enhance his chances of playing time. It's the perfect time for him to step up.

"I don't think Pep Guardiola would have any problem with starting him against Huddersfield with there being little danger of them losing that game.

Foden started against Chelsea in the Community Shield

"From what I've seen of him so far he has the ability to make the most of the chances he gets. I don't think there's too many others out there in his age bracket with the same potential.

"There's a lot of competition at City and he's going to have to fight hard but, in the long term, that will beneficial to him and England because if he does break through then he is going to have the experience of playing with the best players at the highest level.

"For this stage of his career I'd think he'd want to be getting around 10-12 starts a season, complimented with plenty of substitute appearances and if that happens he's clearly at the right club and under the right manager to progress, that's for sure."

Le Tissier also suggested De Bruyne's injury might give hope to their Premier League title rivals, but does not see it having a huge impact of the champions' performances.

De Bruyne provided eight goals and 16 assists last season

"I don't think it blows the title race wide open but it certainly gives the other sides a bit of hope if they can get off to a cracking start," he added.

"He's obviously a fantastic player but I wouldn't be surprised, with the quality in depth Manchester City have, that it doesn't impact their results much at all and they win the title by 10 points rather than 19."