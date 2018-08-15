Kevin De Bruyne suffers knee injury in Manchester City training

Kevin De Bruyne has suffered a knee injury in training

Manchester City have confirmed midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has injured his right knee in training.

The Belgium international will now undergo tests to determine to extent of the injury.

A statement read: "Kevin De Bruyne is undergoing tests on his right knee after sustaining an injury at training on Wednesday.

"The extent of the problem is not yet known and we will bring you further updates on Kevin's condition in due course."

