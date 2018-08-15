Kevin De Bruyne suffers knee injury in Manchester City training
By Rory O'Callaghan
Last Updated: 15/08/18 4:37pm
Manchester City have confirmed midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has injured his right knee in training.
The Belgium international will now undergo tests to determine to extent of the injury.
A statement read: "Kevin De Bruyne is undergoing tests on his right knee after sustaining an injury at training on Wednesday.
"The extent of the problem is not yet known and we will bring you further updates on Kevin's condition in due course."
More to follow...
