DeAndre Yedlin to face no action for Olivier Giroud clash during Newcastle v Chelsea

1:08 Watch here as DeAndre Yedlin caught Olivier Giroud in the build-up to Newcastle's equaliser against Chelsea Watch here as DeAndre Yedlin caught Olivier Giroud in the build-up to Newcastle's equaliser against Chelsea

Newcastle right-back DeAndre Yedlin will face no further action following an incident involving Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud in Sunday's defeat, Sky Sports News understands.

Yedlin's elbow appeared to connect with Giroud's head as he shielded the ball from the Frenchman, moments before he whipped in a cross for Joselu to head Newcastle level with just seven minutes remaining.

The matter was referred to the 'not seen' panel, made up of three ex-elite match officials, to determine whether the United States international should face retrospective action.

2:50 Newcastle 1-2 Chelsea Newcastle 1-2 Chelsea

Having reviewed footage of the incident, the panel were not unanimous that it was a red card offence, therefore, no further action will be taken

Just four minutes later, Yedlin turned Marcos Alonso's cross into his own net to give Chelsea a winner - ensuring Maurizio Sarri maintained his 100 per cent Premier League record.

Click play on the video above to decide whether DeAndre Yedlin intentionally elbowed Olivier Giroud.