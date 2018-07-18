Manchester City midfielder Rodney Kongolo set to complete permanent move to Heerenveen
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 18/07/18 10:51am
Manchester City midfielder Rodney Kongolo is expected to complete a permanent move to Heerenveen on Wednesday, according to Sky sources.
The 20-year-old Dutchman joined from Feyenoord in 2014, and spent last season on loan at Doncaster Rovers.
Sky Sports News understand the fee will be in the region of £750,000.
Kongolo made 42 appearance for Doncaster last season, scoring in their first-round EFL Cup win against Bradford City.
He started 17 times and made a further 18 appearances off the bench during Doncaster's League One campaign, in which they finished 15th.
Kongolo is a Netherlands youth international, representing his country from U15 level up to U20.
