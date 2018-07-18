Manchester City midfielder Rodney Kongolo set to complete permanent move to Heerenveen

Rodney Kongolo spent last season on loan at Doncaster Rovers

Manchester City midfielder Rodney Kongolo is expected to complete a permanent move to Heerenveen on Wednesday, according to Sky sources.

The 20-year-old Dutchman joined from Feyenoord in 2014, and spent last season on loan at Doncaster Rovers.

Sky Sports News understand the fee will be in the region of £750,000.

Kongolo made 42 appearance for Doncaster last season, scoring in their first-round EFL Cup win against Bradford City.

He started 17 times and made a further 18 appearances off the bench during Doncaster's League One campaign, in which they finished 15th.

Kongolo is a Netherlands youth international, representing his country from U15 level up to U20.