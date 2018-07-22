Aymeric Laporte 'jealous' of France squad after World Cup win

Aymeric Laporte was disappointed not to be in France's World Cup squad

Aymeric Laporte admits he was "jealous" watching France win the World Cup without him after being left out of Didier Deschamps' victorious squad.

Laporte has previously represented France at youth level but is yet to make an appearance for the senior side.

The 24-year-old could still switch his international allegiance to Spain, who he qualifies for through residency rules having spent eight years at Atletico Bilbao.

When asked what he felt when seeing France triumph in Russia, Laporte said: "It was jealousy to be honest.

Laporte is yet to make a senior appearance for France

"The decisions were made and you just have to accept them. That's how it is in football.

"It didn't come as a surprise to me that I wasn't involved. I hadn't been in the previous squad that had been named without me.

France captain Hugo Lloris lifts the World Cup trophy after the 4-2 defeat of Croatia

"But it was still a little disappointing for me not to be involved."

Laporte became one of the most expensive defenders in history when he joined Manchester City from Bilbao for £57m in January.

He made just nine appearances in his debut season in English football but the central defender is pleased with his progress under Pep Guardiola.

The former Athletic Bilbao defender also qualifies for Spain

"I had a really good six months here," he added. "It's been a great move - a perfect move for me.

"Pep is the best manager in the world, he's always looking to help me get better and improve my game.

"He's demanding yes but it's not scary - his is a style of play that I really enjoy and I think I can improve and so can the team playing like this.

"I'm comfortable with what he asks me to do."