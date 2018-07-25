Man City sign 18-year-old Claudio Gomes from Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester City have announced the signing of Claudio Gomes from Paris St Germain.
The 18-year-old French defensive midfielder made five appearances for the Ligue 1 champions' Under-23 side in the UEFA Youth League last season.
Gomes has also represented France at various youth levels and is the current captain of Les Bleus' Under-18s team.
The player on City's website as "quick, strong and an excellent tackler with great vision and energy."
He is currently in the United States with City's first-team squad and could feature in their remaining tour matches against Liverpool and Bayern Munich.
