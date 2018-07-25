Man City sign 18-year-old Claudio Gomes from Paris Saint-Germain

Manchester City have signed Claudio Gomes from Paris-Saint Germain

Manchester City have announced the signing of Claudio Gomes from Paris St Germain.

The 18-year-old French defensive midfielder made five appearances for the Ligue 1 champions' Under-23 side in the UEFA Youth League last season.

Gomes has also represented France at various youth levels and is the current captain of Les Bleus' Under-18s team.

The player on City's website as "quick, strong and an excellent tackler with great vision and energy."

He is currently in the United States with City's first-team squad and could feature in their remaining tour matches against Liverpool and Bayern Munich.