Pep Guardiola excited to learn from Maurizio Sarri

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he is excited to "learn a lot" from Chelsea's new head coach Maurizio Sarri this season.

Chelsea hired Sarri to succeed Antonio Conte after he fell out of favour with the club's hierarchy, and the former Napoli boss has an opportunity to win his first silverware as Blues boss in Sunday's Community Shield against City.

Guardiola heaped praise on Sarri last season when his side met Napoli in the group stages of the Champions League and has now backed the 59-year-old to revolutionise the English game.

"First of all I'm happy that a manager of that level is in the Premier League. I'm going to learn a lot to see him every weekend," said Guardiola ahead of Sunday's traditional curtain-raiser at Wembley.

"We are going to improve a lot because of his ideas here in England. I saw three games [of Chelsea] in pre-season and he got it. He did it - the team in a short time plays like he wants.

"Of course, he needs more time to work everything but the ideas are already there so I think it'll be a good game [ on Sunday]. Chelsea is always a big rival, with Antonio Conte before and with Maurizio too.

"The way he plays I think will be perfect for English football. I'm so happy he came here."