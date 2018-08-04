Leroy Sane unfazed by competition from 'class' Riyad Mahrez

Riyad Mahrez and Leroy Sane will be Manchester City teammates this season

Leroy Sane says he does not feel threatened by the arrival of Manchester City's club-record signing Riyad Mahrez.

The 22-year-old impressed under Pep Guardiola last season, helping City win a Premier League and Carabao Cup double, but will now face added competition from his fellow winger.

Sane missed out on World Cup selection with Germany despite picking up the PFA Young Player of the Year award and is excited about what £60m arrival Mahrez can bring to the Etihad this term.

"I'm totally happy for it - I like competition," Sane told Daily Mirror.

"He's a really good person. When I first met him here, he's really nice, open, and a really class player.

"I think everyone's seen it before in Leicester that's why I'm really happy that he's here."

Mahrez was cleared to return to club training after escaping a serious injury during the club's pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich last Saturday.

Despite racking up 100 points last season - a Premier League record - Sane says the club's focus is on getting even better and in particular achieving their goal of winning the Champions League.

"Yes - I think, step by step, we're getting closer," Mahrez told ESPN FC, when asked whether that was their No 1 target.

"It's still hard [to accept] that we couldn't achieve more than we did last season. Like always, this will be our target - to be better in this competition.

"It's really hard because you see the other teams and everyone is trying to get better to win the season and stop us too and the way we play, our tactics.

"We have to work hard to get more perfect in some situations."

