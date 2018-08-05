Pep Guardiola says Man City want one more midfielder before transfer deadline

Pep Guardiola has confirmed Manchester City are trying to sign another midfielder before Thursday's transfer deadline.

Riyad Mahrez has been the only first-team addition since the side romped to the Premier League title in record-breaking fashion last term.

Guardiola said ahead of the Community Shield that City would only dip into the transfer market again for a "special" talent and confirmed after beating Chelsea at Wembley that they were looking for another midfielder.

"We are trying," he said. "We would like to find maybe one more because we don't have two specific players to substitute Fernandinho. But if he doesn't come, there will not come anyone else."

Asked if they are close, Guardiola said: "I don't know. I was focused in the final, so we will just see."

City missed out on Jorginho this summer to Chelsea, with the Italy international part of the side beaten 2-0 on Sunday.

Goalkeeper Joe Hart's future is still uncertain

Guardiola has suggested that midfielder Douglas Luiz, loaned to Girona last summer, can play a role in the first team if he is awarded a work permit.

There is yet to be any confirmation of his status, nor is there any news on Joe Hart's expected exit to Burnley.

"I don't know [the latest situation]," Guardiola said. "I know they are in touch, but I don't know if it's already done because I didn't speak with the club, I didn't speak with Txiki [Begiristain, City's director of football] about Joe."