Man City's Benjamin Mendy promises to cut back on social media

Benjamin Mendy has taken to Twitter to promise Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola he will cut back on social media.

The France international left-back impressed in City's 2-0 win over Arsenal on Sunday, as he set up both goals for Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva.

Mendy, who joined City from Monaco in July, 2017 for £49.2m, was limited to seven Premier League appearances last season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Guardiola is pleased to have Mendy back at full health but warned the colourful 24-year-old he still has strides to make on and off the pitch.

When asked about Mendy's performance against Arsenal, Guardiola replied: "Mendy is Mendy. Sometimes we want to kill him and sometimes you think wow what a player we have. He gives us energy.

"Mendy has a lot of things to improve and hopefully we can convince him to forget a little bit the social media and improve a few things."

That quote was posted on Man City's official Twitter account and it was later retweeted by Mendy along with the word 'Oops' and a nervous laughter emoji.

Mendy then wrote another reply which read 'I will I promise' and was accompanied by a smiley face and blue heart emoji.