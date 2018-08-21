Jason Denayer signs for Lyon from Manchester City

Defender Jason Denayer has joined Lyon from Manchester City on a permanent deal.

The 23-year-old has joined the Ligue 1 side after struggling to force his way into Pep Guardiola's squad.

He spent last season on loan at Galatasaray where he won the Super Lig.

Denayer signed his professional contract with City in 2014 just before he joined Celtic on a season-long loan.

During his time at Celtic, he won the title and the Scottish League Cup. He was named the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year and scored five goals.

City confirmed the news on their Twitter account, wishing him the "best of luck".

He also had a loan spell with Sunderland during the 2016/17 season when they were relegated from the Premier League into the Championship.