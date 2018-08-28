Real Madrid renew interest in Manchester City's Raheem Sterling
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 28/08/18 4:04pm
Real Madrid have renewed their interest in Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, Sky Sports News understands.
But it is understood no bids are expected to be made before the transfer window closes across Europe on Friday.
The European champions are closely monitoring the 23-year-old's form and will have club representatives in the crowd at Wembley when England face Spain in the UEFA Nations League on September 8.
Transfer Talk: What next for Jose?
The Transfer Talk panel discuss whether Manchester United need to overhaul their transfer strategy and where that may leave manager Jose Mourinho.
Sterling has less than two years remaining on his present contract and is yet to commit his long-term future to City, with talks over a new deal having broken down in June.
Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho, David Silva and Nicolas Otamendi have all signed new long-term contracts in recent months, with manager Pep Guardiola having only added Riyad Mahrez to his squad this summer.
De Bruyne, who signed his new six-year deal in January, will see his salary rise to £350,000 a week over time. Sterling presently earns around half that figure at £175,000.
Sterling enjoyed the best campaign of his career last season, scoring 23 goals in 46 matches as City won the Premier League title with a record 100 points.
Tuesday's Super 6
Jeff has given away £1.25m over the last week. Enter your predictions for free here.