Real Madrid renew interest in Manchester City's Raheem Sterling

Real Madrid have renewed their interest in Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, Sky Sports News understands.

But it is understood no bids are expected to be made before the transfer window closes across Europe on Friday.

The European champions are closely monitoring the 23-year-old's form and will have club representatives in the crowd at Wembley when England face Spain in the UEFA Nations League on September 8.

Sterling has less than two years remaining on his present contract and is yet to commit his long-term future to City, with talks over a new deal having broken down in June.

Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho, David Silva and Nicolas Otamendi have all signed new long-term contracts in recent months, with manager Pep Guardiola having only added Riyad Mahrez to his squad this summer.

Sterling scored in Manchester City's 2-0 opening day win at Arsenal

De Bruyne, who signed his new six-year deal in January, will see his salary rise to £350,000 a week over time. Sterling presently earns around half that figure at £175,000.

Sterling enjoyed the best campaign of his career last season, scoring 23 goals in 46 matches as City won the Premier League title with a record 100 points.