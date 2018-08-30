Manchester City 'ready' to challenge for every trophy, says Txiki Begiristain

Manchester City are "ready to go for everything" after their Champions League group-stage draw, says director of football Txiki Begiristain.

Pep Guardiola's side will face Shakhtar Donetsk, Lyon and Hoffenheim in Group F, with their opener coming at home to Lyon on September 19.

Premier League champions City were knocked out by Liverpool in the last eight of the Champions League last season.

"We want to be even closer," Begiristain told Sky Germany. "We played the quarter-finals, we had the perception we could have been even better so we will try to do that this season."

Their first-place finish in the Premier League meant a top-seed draw for this season's Champions League group stage.

Begiristain added: "The Champions League is very important every season. We want to be stronger in Europe and we want to have the opportunity to fight for this Champions League.

"We are getting close but we want to be closer than last season and we want to be there.

"In England to win back-to-back Premier League is important so we have to focus on all competitions. Of course, it's very good.

"We have two good players in almost every position, so we are ready to go for everything.

"The idea was to create competition in every position. Aymeric Laporte came in January, Benjamin Mendy is fit again and we bought Riyad Mahrez. We feel we have a very, very good squad."

Guardiola knows Hoffenheim well from his time as Bayern Munich manager, says Begiristain

But City must take Bundesliga side Hoffenheim "very, very seriously" in their Champions League group stage, Begiristain warned.

He said he has studied City's German opposition in Group F many times in the past, dating back to when the club had Roberto Firmino in their ranks.

They are becoming a "classic team" and a regular Bundesliga top-four club, according to Begiristain, and present a serious challenge for City alongside Lyon and Shakhtar Donetsk.

"They've done lovely work as a football club," he said. "We need to take all the teams, but especially Hoffenheim very, very seriously."

Hoffenehim were in the fifth tier of German football back in 2000, but finished third behind champions Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig last season under manager Julian Nagelsmann.

Hoffenheim boss Julian Nagelsmann is a 'very good friend' of Pep Guardiola

The 31-year-old was reportedly a candidate for the manager's jobs at Arsenal and Real Madrid over the summer, and is a "very good friend" of City boss Guardiola, said Begiristain.

Guardiola managed Bayern to three consecutive Bundesliga titles before arriving at City in 2016.

"We have Pep, all of his staff have been in Germany, so they now how strong Hoffenheim are," said Begiristain.

Manchester City's Champions League Group F fixtures

Wednesday September 19: Lyon (Home)

Tuesday October 2: Hoffenheim (Away)

Tuesday October 23: Shakhtar Donetsk (Away)

Wednesday November 7: Shakhtar Donetsk (Home)

Tuesday November 27: Lyon (Away)

Wednesday December 12: Hoffenheim (Home)