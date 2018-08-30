Manchester City wary of Hoffenheim in Champions League

1:30 Manchester City want to improve on their Champions League quarter-final exit last season, says Txiki Begiristain Manchester City want to improve on their Champions League quarter-final exit last season, says Txiki Begiristain

Manchester City must take Bundesliga side Hoffenheim "very, very seriously" in their Champions League group-stage draw, their director of football has warned.

Txiki Begiristain said he has studied City's German opposition in Group F many times in the past, dating back to when the club had Roberto Firmino in their ranks.

They are becoming a "classic team" and a regular Bundesliga top-four club, according to Begiristain, and present a serious challenge for City alongside Lyon and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Champions League Group F Manchester City

Shakhtar Donetsk

Lyon

Hoffenheim

"They've done lovely work as a football club," he said. "We need to take all the teams, but especially Hoffenheim very, very seriously."

Hoffenehim were in the fifth tier of German football back in 2000, but finished third behind champions Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig last season under manager Julian Nagelsmann.

Hoffenheim boss Julian Nagelsmann is a 'very good friend' of Pep Guardiola

The 31-year-old was reportedly a candidate for the manager's jobs at Arsenal and Real Madrid over the summer, and is a "very good friend" of City boss Pep Guardiola, said Begiristain.

Guardiola managed Bayern to three consecutive Bundesliga titles before arriving at City in 2016.

"We have Pep, all of his staff have been in Germany, so they now how strong Hoffenheim are," said Begiristain.

Guardiola knows Hoffenheim well from his time as Bayern Munich manager, says Begiristain

Premier League champions Manchester City were knocked out by Liverpool in the last eight of the Champions League last season.

"We want to be even closer than last season," said Begiristain. "We played the quarter-finals, we had the perception we could have been even better so we will try to do that this season.

"Of course the respect and working hard in the group phase comes first."