Fulham still want to sign Matt Targett from Southampton

Fulham have not given up hope of signing Matt Targett from Southampton, Sky Sports News understands.

The Whites have had an initial £5m offer rejected by the Saints and are yet to follow up with a second approach.

Southampton are understood to want to keep Targett following his impressive stint on loan with Fulham last season.

The left-back was instrumental as they were promoted to the Premier League via the play-offs last season.

Sky Sports News reported earlier this summer that Targett was one of several loan players the Whites want to sign on permanent deals this summer.

Fulham remain in talks to sign Aleksandar Mitrovic from Newcastle, and are still open to deals for Oliver Norwood, Tomas Kalas and Lucas Piazon.

Meanwhile, Fulham are not looking to sign Sweden's World Cup left-back Ludwig Augustinsson from Werder Bremen, despite reports.