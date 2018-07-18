Fulham keen on Young Boys defender Kevin Mbabu, face competition from Basel

Kevin Mbabu helped Young Boys to the Swiss Super League title last season

Fulham are keen on signing Young Boys defender Kevin Mbabu but face competition from Swiss side FC Basel, according to Sky sources.

Basel are understood to have had an offer of £7m rejected by their Swiss counterparts, who are believed to value Mbabu at £10m.

Fulham are yet to bid for the 23-year-old, who joined Young Boys from Newcastle United - initially on loan - two years ago.

Mbabu helped Young Boys to their first Swiss Super League title in 32 years last season.

They finished 15 points ahead of Basel, who failed to win the division for the first time in nine years.

Mbabu, who is primarily a right-back, could replace Ryan Fredericks, who left Fulham to join West Ham after his contract at Craven Cottage expired this summer.