Brighton sign goalkeeper David Button from Fulham

Brighton have signed goalkeeper David Button from Fulham on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 29-year-old is Brighton's fifth first-team signing of the summer transfer window.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton said, "We're delighted to bring a goalkeeper of David's experience to the club.

"With Christian Walton and Robert Sanchez going out on loan this season, we felt we needed someone to provide further competition for places in that area of the team.

"He has a wealth of experience, having made over 300 appearances during his career so far, and I'm sure he will work well with Maty Ryan and Jason Steele."

Button began his career at Tottenham, before loan spells with a number of sides including Shrewsbury and Plymouth.

The former England U20 international joined Charlton in 2012, before a switch to Brentford.

Button made over 140 appearances across three seasons at Griffin Park - playing all of the side's league matches in both the 2014-15 campaign and the following 2015-16 season - before joining Fulham that summer.

He made over 60 appearances for Slavisa Jokanovic's side, including 20 games last season, as Fulham gained promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.