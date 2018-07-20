Fulham close in on Besiktas 'keeper Fabri and want Espanyol's David Lopez

Fulham are close to agreeing a deal with Besiktas to sign goalkeeper Fabricio Ramirez, Sky Sports News understands.

Known as Fabri, the former Spain U20 is wanted to provide competition for Marcus Bettinelli following David Button's switch to Brighton.

Fabri kept 12 clean sheets last season, as Besiktas finished fourth in the Turkish Super Lig.

He began his senior career at Deportivo La Coruna before spells with Valladolid and Real Betis and a return to Deportivo. He signed for Besiktas in 2016.

Meanwhile, Fulham are also interested in signing Espanyol defender David Lopez but the Catalan club are holding out for his £35.8million release clause.

Reports in Spain claim Fulham have offered £18million for the 28-year-old.

Lopez scored once in 43 appearances for Espanyol last season, and four in 81 in all competitions since joining from Napoli in 2016.