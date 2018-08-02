Fulham confirm signing of Alfie Mawson in £15m deal from Swansea

Fulham have confirmed the signing of defender Alfie Mawson

Fulham have confirmed the signing of defender Alfie Mawson on a four-year-deal from Swansea.

The 24-year-old becomes the latest summer arrival at Craven Cottage, joining the likes of Jean Michael Seri, Andre Schurrle and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Mawson was a stand-out player for Swansea during the 2017-18 season, scoring three times in 44 appearances as they unsuccessfully battled against relegation.

His strong form saw Mawson receive a call-up from Gareth Southgate to the England senior squad in March.

"I'm really happy to get this over the line and join Fulham," the centre-back told the club website.

"I'm excited by the project going on here and the football being played last season was lovely on the eye but also effective and I can't wait to be a part of it and get going.

"I'm excited to be a part of this great club moving forward and to help achieve success in the Premier League."

Fulham are back in the top flight of English football again for the first time since their relegation in 2014.

A 1-0 play-off final victory over Aston Villa was enough to send the Cottagers up from the Championship.