Brighton sign Wigan Athletic defender Dan Burn and agree loan

Dan Burn played 45 times for Wigan Athletic in League One last season

Wigan Athletic defender Dan Burn has joined Brighton on a four-year deal but will remain on loan with the Latics until January 2019.

Burn becomes Brighton's 11th signing of the summer, joining Yves Bissouma, Leon Balogun and Florin Andone.

The 26-year-old has made 95 appearances and scored seven goals for Wigan since joining the club in 2016 as a free agent after leaving Fulham.

He has also had previous loan spells with Yeovil Town and Birmingham City.

"We are delighted to welcome Dan to the club. He has a wealth of experience from his time with Fulham, Birmingham City and Wigan amongst others," manager Chris Hughton said upon the Burn's arrival.

"He's an imposing figure and had an excellent season helping Wigan to the League One championship. He also impressed in an excellent FA Cup run to last season's quarter-finals."

The 6'7'' defender is currently in the process of recovering from a minor injury picked up during pre-season.