Brighton accept £2m bid for Oliver Norwood from Sheffield United

Oliver Norwood is set to complete a move to Sheffield United on Monday

Brighton have accepted a £2million offer from Sheffield United for midfielder Oliver Norwood, according to Sky sources.

The Northern Ireland international will undergo a medical on Monday and personal terms are not expected to be an issue.

Norwood has won back-to-back promotions from the Sky Bet Championship with Brighton and Fulham, spending last season on loan with the latter, where he scored five goals in 41 appearances.

The 27-year-old will initially move to Bramall Lane on loan before a two-and-a-half-year permanent contract is made active in January.

Hull City had a number of bids for Norwood rejected earlier this summer and he will now move to their Championship rivals, who they face in the Capital One Cup on Tuesday.

Sheffield United lost their first two Championship games this season but picked up their first win at Queen Park Rangers on Saturday, lifting them to 12th in the table.