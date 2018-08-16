Charlton Athletic News

Krystian Bielik joins Charlton Athletic on loan from Arsenal

Last Updated: 16/08/18 1:11pm

Krystian Bielik has only made two first team appearances for Arsenal
Krystian Bielik has joined Sky Bet League One side Charlton Athletic from Arsenal on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old has been at The Emirates since January 2015 after signing from Legia Warsaw for £2m.

Since his move to Arsenal, however, he has made just two first-team appearances, both coming in League Cup games.

The Poland Under-19 international was loaned to Birmingham City at the back end of the 2016-17 season where he made 10 Championship appearances to help them avoid relegation.

Bielik also had a spell at Walsall earlier this year but failed to make an appearance due to injury.

Addicks manager Lee Bowyer says Bielik's versatility will make him a great addition to the squad, as the Pole can play in both defence and midfield.

He told the club's website: "He is someone that can protect the back four. He's good on the ball, strong and he's someone that can fill in at centre-half as well.

"He's obviously good on the ball, you don't play for Arsenal unless you can play, so I know he's going to be another great addition to the squad."
After two games in the League One, Charlton currently sit 11th having lost to Sunderland on the opening day and having beaten Shrewsbury Town 2-1 last weekend.

