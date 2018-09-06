Lee Bowyer named permanent Charlton first-team manager

Lee Bowyer had been caretaker manager of Charlton since March

Charlton Athletic have appointed Lee Bowyer as their permanent first-team manager.

Bowyer took over as caretaker manager in March following the departure of Karl Robinson and guided Charlton to the League One play-offs last season.

The 41-year-old, who won six of the final 10 matches before losing to Shrewsbury in the play-off semi-finals, has agreed a contract until the end of the current season.

Bowyer is now hoping to take the Addicks back to the Championship for the first time since 2016 in what is his first full season as a manager.

The club are currently in 10th position having started the campaign with two wins, two draws and two defeats.

2:27 Southend 1-2 Charlton Southend 1-2 Charlton

"I said when I first took charge that it was a fairytale to be back working at Charlton, the club I started playing at. I love the club and will give everything to get promotion," Bowyer said.

"We got the players in that we wanted this summer and this now gives us the stability. The players and the staff have been brilliant and I am looking forward to continuing working with them as together we aim for promotion.

"The fans have been outstanding too and I want to thank them for all their support at the end of last season and the beginning of this season. They have supported me from that first minute of my first game against Plymouth and we all want to do well for them."