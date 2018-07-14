Lazio midfielder Felipe Anderson passes West Ham medical

West Ham are close to completing a club-record deal for Felipe Anderson

Lazio midfielder Felipe Anderson has passed his medical ahead of his move to West Ham, according to Sky sources.

It is understood the 25-year-old has agreed personal terms on a switch to the London Stadium and his arrival could be confirmed in the next 48 to 72 hours.

West Ham will pay an initial club-record £35m with the deal potentially rising to £42m.

He will become manager Manuel Pellegrini's seventh signing of the summer following the arrivals of Andriy Yarmolenko, Jack Wilshere, Ryan Fredericks, Lukasz Fabianski, Fabian Balbuena and Issa Diop.

Anderson, capped once by Brazil, joined Lazio from Santos in 2013 and has since scored 34 goals in 177 appearances.

Sky sources understand West Ham are open to letting Michail Antonio leave the club following the arrival of Anderson.

It is understood Crystal Palace are interested in signing Antonio and are considering making a bid of £15m for the 28-year-old winger.