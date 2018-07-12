Crystal Palace keen to sign Michail Antonio from West Ham
West Ham willing to sell winger and would listen to offers of more than £15m
Crystal Palace are keen to sign West Ham winger Michail Antonio and are considering a bid of £15m, Sky Sports News understands.
SSN reported earlier this week that West Ham were willing to sell Antonio and would listen to offers of more than £15m.
Antonio is understood to have impressed new West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini during their pre-season training camp in Switzerland, but the club are keen to recoup funds, with their summer spending set to exceed £90m if Felipe Anderson completes his expected move from Lazio.
Antonio struggled with fitness last season, making just 21 appearances. As a result, West Ham are prepared to let him leave and it is understood the player is keen to remain in London for family reasons.
The 28-year-old signed from Nottingham Forest in 2015 for £7m and has made 76 appearances, scoring 20 goals.
