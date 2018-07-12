Crystal Palace keen to sign Michail Antonio from West Ham

Crystal Palace are considering making an offer for Michail Antonio

Crystal Palace are keen to sign West Ham winger Michail Antonio and are considering a bid of £15m, Sky Sports News understands.

SSN reported earlier this week that West Ham were willing to sell Antonio and would listen to offers of more than £15m.

Antonio is understood to have impressed new West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini during their pre-season training camp in Switzerland, but the club are keen to recoup funds, with their summer spending set to exceed £90m if Felipe Anderson completes his expected move from Lazio.

Antonio made just 21 appearances for West Ham last season after struggling with injury

Antonio struggled with fitness last season, making just 21 appearances. As a result, West Ham are prepared to let him leave and it is understood the player is keen to remain in London for family reasons.

The 28-year-old signed from Nottingham Forest in 2015 for £7m and has made 76 appearances, scoring 20 goals.