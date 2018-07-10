Wilfried Zaha subject of interest from Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund are interested in Wilfried Zaha

Borussia Dortmund are interested in Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, according to Sky sources.

The German club are expected to follow up that interest with an offer once the deal to take Andriy Yarmolenko to West Ham United is finalised.

Yarmolenko will have the second part of his West Ham United medical at the club's pre-season training camp in Switzerland on Tuesday.

Zaha, who signed a five-year contract at Selhurst Park in May 2017, reportedly turned down a new improved £120,000-a-week deal with the Eagles this summer.

The Ivory Coast international had previously been a target for Tottenham, however, Sky Sports News understands that they have now cooled any interest due to Palace's valuation of the player.

Despite spending two periods on the touchline with a knee injury, Zaha registered nine goals and three assists in 29 Premier League appearances for Palace last season.