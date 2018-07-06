Transfer Talk: Why does Cristiano Ronaldo want to leave Real Madrid for Juventus?

The latest episode form the second series of our Transfer Talk podcast is here!

Host Pete Graves was joined in the studio by Laura Woods and Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie to chat about the latest moves in the transfer market.

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague phoned in to give the latest on Cristiano Ronaldo's proposed move to Juventus and whether any last-minute hitches could prevent the deal from happening.

If Ronaldo does leave the Santiago Bernabeu, what could that mean for Gareth Bale? Guillem provides an update on the future of the Wales international.

The panel discuss Riyad Mahrez and Jack Wilshere, with both closing in on moves to Manchester City and West Ham respectively, as well as Barcelona's bid to sign Chelsea winger Willian ahead of Manchester United.

Keith gives an inside take on the transfer business at Newcastle and discusses whether the Magpies could break their transfer record for the first time in 13 years this summer.

There is also news from Everton, Brighton, Nottingham Forest, Derby, Middlesbrough, Sunderland, Rangers and Hibernian.

Finally, the panel answer your transfer questions!