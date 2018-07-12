West Ham agree £35m deal to sign Felipe Anderson from Lazio

Felipe Anderson is close to joining West Ham

West Ham have agreed a club-record deal in the region of £35m for Lazio midfielder Felipe Anderson, according to Sky sources.

Sky Sports News reported earlier on Thursday there were some other terms still to be finalised - and we understand those have now been agreed.

Personal terms between Anderson and West Ham are not expected to be a problem.

The 25-year-old is expected to arrive in London on Thursday, ahead of undergoing a medical with West Ham, after being granted permission to travel by Lazio.

If Anderson is signed, he would become West Ham's sixth signing of the summer following the additions of Andriy Yarmolenko (£17.5m, Borussia Dortmund), Jack Wilshere (free), Ryan Fredericks (free), Lukasz Fabianski (£7m, Swansea) and Issa Diop (£22m rising to £25m, Toulouse).

The 25-year-old Anderson, capped once by Brazil, joined Lazio from Santos in 2013 and has since scored 34 goals in 177 appearances.