Pedro Obiang welcomes Jack Wilshere competition at West Ham

Pedro Obiang is hoping to make an impact at West Ham this season

West Ham midfielder Pedro Obiang is welcoming the extra competition for places Jack Wilshere will bring this season.

Wilshere joined the Hammers on a free last week and said he hoped it would lead to an England recall.

The 26-year-old's arrival will add to the fight for a central starting role, with Mark Noble and Edimilson Fernandes also vying for a place, but Obiang is looking forward to the challenge.

"If you don't have competition, it's because you're not good enough," he told the club's official website.

"If you do have it, it's good and we always have to find competition with other guys, if they are young or old, and that is helping us.

"This is a team and the best player in each position has to play."

Obiang is eager to play an influential role in the upcoming Premier League campaign after being restricted by injury in the second half of last season.

Obiang missed just four of West Ham's first 24 league games before a knee injury disrupted his run, with the Spaniard's solitary post-January appearance coming as a substitute in the final match of the season.

"I always try to be influential," he added. "I think every player in the squad tries to give one thing to the team and mine is probably to stop the other team and start our attacks, and I try to improve this every day.

"For the team to have balance is important... everybody has to do his best in his position and I try to improve in mine."

West Ham open their Premier League campaign away at Liverpool on August 12, live on Sky Sports.