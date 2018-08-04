West Ham set to clinch signing of Le Havre's Harold Moukoudi

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini has already brought in French centre-back Issa Diop this summer

West Ham are on the verge of completing the signing of Harold Moukoudi from Le Havre, Sky sources understand.

The Hammers are set to pay a fee of around £10.7m for the France U20 international.

Moukoudi is a powerfully-built centre-back who made his first-team debut for Le Havre in 2016.

The 20-year-old defender now looks set to link up with compatriot Issa Diop, who completed a £22m move to West Ham back in June.

West Ham snapped up Portuguese youngster Xande Silva from Vitoria Guimaraes earlier this week.

The club have already spent more than £100m on eight signings this summer, including Felipe Anderson and Andriy Yarmolenko, as well as Jack Wilshere and Ryan Fredericks who signed on free transfers.

