West Ham can finish top four, says Javier Hernandez

Javier Hernandez has claimed West Ham are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League this season, despite their struggles against relegation last campaign.

The Hammers began the last campaign with Slaven Bilic in charge, but sacked him in November after he won just two of the first 11 league games.

He was replaced by David Moyes, who eventually hauled the club clear of relegation, leading them to a 13th-place finish.

However, Moyes was replaced by Manuel Pellegrini this summer - who has been backed significantly in the transfer market - and striker Hernandez believes the former Manchester City boss can lead the Hammers into the Champions League.

"Top six, top four is the aim, as high as we can," he told the club website, when asked where West Ham could finish in the table.

"I'm a dreamer. I am always aiming as high as I can and if we can put West Ham in the Champions League, why not?"

Hernandez moved to West Ham from Bayer Leverkusen for £16m last summer, but he endured a difficult first season at the London Stadium.

The 30-year-old Mexican scored just eight league goals, and admitted he asked to leave the club during the January transfer window.

But Hernandez is optimistic about his prospects under Pellegrini, saying: "The manager called me before the World Cup because he knew my situation was difficult at the end of last season, and he made me feel very good.

"He told me I was going to be an important player and would play an important role in this team, so he gave me a lot of confidence.

"I'm very motivated and I know I need to work hard to win a place in the starting line-up and then perform as well as I can to help the team with goals, assists and good performances to get the points to move up the table."