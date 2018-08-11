West Ham midfielder Edmilson Fernandes set to join Fiorentina

Edmilson joined West Ham from FC Sion in 2016

West Ham midfielder Edmilson Fernandes will have a medical on Sunday ahead of a move to Fiorentina, according to Sky in Italy.

Switzerland international Fernandes, 22, is set to join the Serie A club on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

Fernandes has made 48 appearances for West Ham since arriving from FC Sion in the summer of 2016. Midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate has already left for Crystal Palace, while Pedro Obiang has been linked with a return to Sampdoria.

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini has reinforced his midfield with the summer signing of Jack Wilshere, while the Hammers also completed a Deadline Day deal for Colombia international midfielder Carlos Sanchez.

Pellegrini's men travel to Anfield to play Liverpool in their opening fixture of the Premier League season on Sunday afternoon, live on Sky Sports.

