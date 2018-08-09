Carlos Sanchez joins West Ham on two-year deal from Fiorentina

West Ham United unveil new signing Carlos Sanchez

West Ham have signed defensive midfielder Carlos Sanchez on a two-year deal from Fiorentina.

The 32-year-old passed a medical and agreed personal terms with the Hammers in the closing stages of Deadline Day.

"I'm very happy to be here. I'm very excited and looking forward to achieving lots," said Sanchez.

"I decided to come here because, first, it is the Premier League, second, it's a beautiful club and the fans are always helping the club and, third, for me it's an amazing opportunity and an amazing project the club are leading, being ambitious and keen to achieve good things.

"I'd like to thank all of the people, the whole club, for having me."

Liverpool vs West Ham Live on

Sanchez spent the second half of last season on loan at Espanyol, where he made 14 appearances.

The former Aston Villa midfielder is a regular for Colombia and was part of the side that lost on penalties to England at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Carlos Sanchez has signed a two-year deal with West Ham

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini has made a number of summer signings as he prepares for his first season in charge of the Hammers.

Felipe Anderson, Andriy Yarmolenko and Issa Diop have all arrived for significant transfer fees, while the club also completed a move for Arsenal striker Lucas Perez on Deadline Day.

Upgrade to Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football now for just £18 a month.