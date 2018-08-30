West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini turned down chance to sign Yaya Toure

1:02 Manuel Pellegrini says he turned down the chance to sign Yaya Toure at West Ham Manuel Pellegrini says he turned down the chance to sign Yaya Toure at West Ham

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini says he turned down the chance to sign Yaya Toure this summer.

Free agent Toure underwent a medical in London this week and Sky sources understand the former Manchester City midfielder will join Olympiakos before the Greek transfer window closes on Friday.

Toure's agent, Dimitry Seluk, said on Tuesday that his player would not be joining West Ham, tweeting: "Yaya is a champion. The last place is not for him."

Yaya is a champion. The last place is not for him 😃 https://t.co/eDGeI0EvFf — Dimitry Seluk (@dmitriseluk) August 28, 2018

But Pellegrini revealed he spoke to the 35-year-old and that the Ivorian wanted to stay in the Premier League.

"Unfortunately they were the words of Yaya's agent," said Pellegrini when asked about Seluk's tweet.

"I spoke to Yaya, I know him and appreciate him as a person. He is a very good player but in the moment, when we were doing our squad list, that position was covered for other players.

"We needed money to bring in players in other positions so we explained to Yaya clearly why he cannot come here.

"I hope he will find a good club, a big club because he is a very good player."

Marko Arnautovic is fit to face Wolves on Saturday

Having suffered three straight Premier League losses, Pellegrini registered his first win as Hammers boss on Tuesday as they came from behind to beat Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup.

They return to league action on Saturday when Wolves visit London Stadium and Pellegrini says Marko Arnautovic will be available after recovering from the injury that saw him replaced after 59 minutes against Arsenal.

"Marko had a small problem behind his knee," explained Pellegrini. "In the last game [against Arsenal] he was not comfortable to play the final minutes, but he has had all the examinations with the doctor and worked the whole week."